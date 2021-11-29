Posted: Nov 29, 2021 10:00 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2021 10:00 AM

Garrett Giles

Sheet rocking has begun in the courtroom renovation project in the Washington County Courthouse.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap says you may see significant changes with the project now that the sheet rock is being installed. Dunlap says it is hard to see progress when all you are doing at the beginning is cutting holes for plumbing and electric while moving electric lines, and pulling out HDMI cables, but progress is being made. He says they believe they are on top of everything.

Commissioner Dunlap says they could get the project done by February 2022. He says RECO Construction is a great crew to have working on improvements at the courthouse.

Work began on Monday, Oct. 4. The courthouse is located in downtown Bartlesville.

