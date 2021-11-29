Posted: Nov 29, 2021 9:25 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2021 9:25 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners hold a light meeting after the Thanksgiving holiday.

During the meeting, the Commissioners unanimously approved a report to officers from the Adult Drug Court for the month of October 2021. The report showed that cash on hand at the beginning of the month was $480. At the close, $380 was on hand.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet next Monday, Dec. 6, at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.