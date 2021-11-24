Posted: Nov 24, 2021 3:13 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2021 3:13 PM

Max Gross

The formal arraignment for a Bartlesville man accused of child sexual abuse has been pushed to January 2022. Jeremy Inda appeared in court early this month and waived his 30 day requirement which allowed the matter to be passed.

Inda is charged with felony child sexual abuse. The defendant was arrested in May after a female victim reported to a school counselor that she had been molested by Inda on multiple occasions. The victim claims the incidents occurred from when she was in kindergarten until she was ten or eleven years old.

Inda has a 2011 conviction for a second degree rape that occurred in Copan. The victim in that case was 15 years old. The defendant is currently out of custody after posting a $100,000 bond shortly after being arrested.

Probable cause was found at a preliminary hearing that occurred in July.