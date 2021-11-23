Posted: Nov 23, 2021 2:34 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2021 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Harvest Land Farmers Market is taking place on Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. at 102 Midland Street in Pawhuska. In preparation of the Thanksgiving Holiday, there will be pumpkin pie, bread and canned goods for sale. Cash and checks are the only acceptable forms of payment.

As Harvest Land continues to grow, follow Harvest Land on Facebook for the latest information and when the next farmers market will take place.