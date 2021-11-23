Posted: Nov 23, 2021 1:35 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2021 1:35 PM

Ty Loftis

District Two in Osage County had been without a tractor with a tiger boom mower attached to it since Commissioner Steve Talburt took office nearly a year ago. This is something he had been looking to purchase and he was recently able to do so at a lot in Norman. The item cost just over $194,000, but Talburt says it will be worth it.

Talburt says it has a 25 foot reach with a cage to go over it.