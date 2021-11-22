Posted: Nov 22, 2021 2:00 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2021 2:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Renovations at the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Bartlesville continue almost two months after they began.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap says crews worked most of the weekend to relocate a panel box in what will be a new courtroom on the first floor. Dunlap says he thought they would be able to insulate the walls and put sheet rock in place by the end of the week last week, but that wasn't possible. He adds that they are on the right track moving forward.

Courtroom renovations began on Monday, Oct. 4. RECO Construction was awarded the bid for the project in mid-September.

More on this project can be found here.