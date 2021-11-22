Posted: Nov 22, 2021 1:31 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2021 1:35 PM

Garrett Giles

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tulsa wants the public to be fire weather aware.

According to NWS, fire weather concerns increase on Tuesday in northeast Oklahoma. South winds near 30 miles per hour and higher temperatures are in the forecast.

The fire spread rate for the Bartlesville area is up to 172 feet per minute. The rate is higher in parts of Osage County as well. The same can be said for Nowata County out east.