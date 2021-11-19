Posted: Nov 19, 2021 1:04 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2021 1:04 PM

Garrett Giles

During their next weekly meeting, the Washington County Commissioners will look over financial statements and reports from Turner & Associates, PLC.

The Commissioners may award bids for six month road materials for Dec. 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022, as well. These bids were opened and held for review last Monday.

The Washington County Commissioner will meet on Monday, Nov. 22, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.