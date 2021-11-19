Posted: Nov 19, 2021 10:08 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2021 10:15 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) released the following statement after voting no on the Democrats’ “Build Back Broke” spending bill.

“This bill changes the foundation of our country,” Mullin said. “Each provision included in this legislation is an item from the far-Left’s socialist wish list. At a price tag of $1.75 trillion, plus the $1.2 trillion so-called infrastructure package, this level of spending will saddle Americans with debt for generations to come. Our country is already suffering from record high inflation—spending trillions more is the last thing we should be doing.”

Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) released the following statement after voting against HR 5376, Biden’s Build Back Broke legislation.

“There’s not much that hasn’t already been said about this absolute train wreck of a bill,” said Rep. Hern. “I’ve made my position crystal clear: this bill is not only bad policy, it’s dangerous. I wish my colleagues could have the same bipartisan hatred for spending that we have for the other major threats to our sovereignty. The price tag for this is $4.5 trillion – the single largest spending bill in the history of the United States. The programs included amount to the largest expansion of the federal government in history; it amounts to a giant, unprecedented leap towards socialism, abandoning American job creators and leaving hardworking taxpayers to cover the bill.

“The good news is that this legislation still has a long, uphill battle in the Senate. What passed the House today is unlikely to ever make it to the President’s desk, but it’s going to take all our effort to ensure these dangerous policies never become law. We must return to fiscally responsible leadership; we must work diligently to reduce our debts and start operating under a real budget.”