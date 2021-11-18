News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 9:48 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2021 9:48 AM
Madison's Ryker Burch Selected for All State Choir
Garrett Giles
A Bartlesville 8th grader is selected to the Oklahoma All State Mixed Chorus.
Ryker Burch of Madison Middle School was selected for this high honor. Burch is part of a select group after enduring a nerve wrecking audition process.
Faculty, staff an students alike say they are proud of Ryker for his accomplishments. They are excited to see Ryker continue to do great things.
« Back to News