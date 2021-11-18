Posted: Nov 18, 2021 9:36 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2021 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

Whether you want to learn a new skill, or prepare for a new exciting career, Tri County Tech has your back.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Randall Jones with Tri County Tech told listeners that from the moment you step onto the campus, you’ll experience state-of-the-art technology and world-class customer service.

Jones said that each qualified instructor holds years of relevant experience and is invested in helping you become the best version of yourself. They will expose you to countless opportunities and introduce you to potential employers; our average adult graduate lands a job paying $19** an hour!

Jones said you can pick from a variety of class styles that are catered to working adults just like you. An easy application process and our in-house financial assistance program, The Tri County Tech Foundation, will make this life-changing decision as smooth as possible.

Cherokee Nation is now offering qualified students the chance to have your courses paid for and up to $10 and hour for attending the classes. Jones suggest you contact Tri County Tech for details at 918-331-3333 ot log on to www.tricountytech.edu

Full Time Programs Inlcude:

Automotive Collision

Automotive Service

Construction

Cosmetology

Culinary Arts

adult program

Dental Hygiene

Practical Nursing

Jones said the Flex programs are designed for working adults. Tri County Tech currently offers these courses, most of which can be completed in less than a year. Financial Assistance is available to those who qualify.

Flex Programs Include:

Accounting

Applied Welding

CompTIA A+

CompTIA ITF+

CompTIA Network+

CompTIA Security+

Construction

EMT

Medical Office Coding

Medical Office Specialist

Paramedic

Precision Machining

Whether you are sharpening your skill set or exploring a new field, our Fast Track courses are designed for the working adult. Easy to enroll in and quick to complete, these programs will have you refreshed, retooled, and on your way to new opportunities in no time. Even if it’s learning new software to spruce up your website or learning new skills to improve the lives around you, let us help you get on the Fast Track to continued success!

Fast Track Programs Inlcude: