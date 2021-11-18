Posted: Nov 18, 2021 8:48 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2021 8:50 AM

Garrett Giles

Most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trash collection

Thursday trash routes will be serviced next week on Wednesday, Nov. 24, instead of Thursday. Trash must be placed at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, for collection.

Friday routes will be collected on Friday, Nov. 26, as normally scheduled.

Recycling

The City Recycle Center, which is normally open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, will be closed Friday, Nov. 26.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled with no interruption. City offices will re-open as normally scheduled on Monday, Nov. 29.