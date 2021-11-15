Posted: Nov 15, 2021 2:06 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2021 2:12 PM

The Bar-Dew Lake project in Washington County has come to a close.

When the project began in late-October, Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle said they were going to rebuild drainage structures near the reservoir located just over five miles northwest of Bartlesville. Now, Commissioner Antle says the project looks great and that they will revisit the site in the future.

Calling it an economic development endeavor, Commissioner Antle says they will return to chip and seal Count Road 1400 all the way to County Road 3940. He says this will accommodate more development in the area.

Commissioner Antle says the project was two or three years in the making. He says they took in some land from the City of Dewey by way of donation for an old water district right-of-way that the city owned, which is what made this effort possible.

BarDew Valley Inn is located on West 1400 Road. Commissioner Antle says chip and sealing the road will help this business and further development nearby.