Posted: Nov 15, 2021 11:42 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2021 11:44 AM

Garrett Giles

A dedicated member of Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) gets a pay raise.

The Washington County Commissioners approved a pay increase for WCEM Deputy Director Melissa Mayes out of executive session on Monday morning. According to Board Chairman Mike Bouvier, Mayes will receive an increase of approximately $250 per pay period. Mayes is second in command behind WCEM Director Kary Cox.

Bouvier says the pay increase for Mayes was granted because of her outstanding work and training.