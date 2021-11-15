Posted: Nov 15, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2021 10:47 AM

A law enforcement services agreement between the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) and the Delaware Tribe of Indians receives approval on top of other items.

WCSO provided six hours of patrol service to the Delaware Tribe on Saturday. The total amount due to WCSO for this one-time service will be $360. The Washington County Commissioners approved this item on Monday morning.

Bids for six month road materials for Dec. 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022 were opened and held for review later in the meeting.

The Commissioners also approved a request to allocate the alcoholic beverage tax from the County Treasurer's Office in the amount of $16,874. The funds will be split among Washington County's cities and towns. The Commissioners noted that the request was down roughly $3,000 from the previous allocation.

Lastly, the County Court Clerk's records management and preservation report came in just over $45,000. The item was approved.