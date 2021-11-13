Posted: Nov 13, 2021 11:42 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2021 11:56 AM

Garrett Giles / Evan Fahrbach

Chilly, but gorgeous weather, a parade and a salute to our local veterans in Bartlesville.

American Legion Post 105 sponsored the Veterans Day Parade in Bartlesville on Saturday morning. The parade stepped off from the Phillips 66 Parking Lot and marched around downtown to the delight of a sizeable crowd. The Grand Marshall of this year's parade was Bill Hadley, who is a World War II Army Air Corp veteran.

First responders, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, the Washington County Republican Party, Bartlesville Blue Star Mothers, DAV, and many others participated in Bartlesville's Veterans Day parade.

The WWII Airborne Demonstration Team (ADT), based out of Frederick, Oklahoma, owns the DC-3 WWII paratrooper aircraft that took to the skies over Bartlesville during and after the parade. The plane officially found a home in a hangar at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport on Thursday afternoon. More on that story here.

ADT invited the public to see the DC-3 at the airport following the observance of the service and sacrifice. of our local heroes.

Video of Bartlesville High School's marching band performing in the parade can be found below.

More images from Saturday's parade can be viewed below.