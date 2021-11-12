Posted: Nov 12, 2021 1:19 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2021 2:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) completes two fall grant cycles, awarding 11 grants to teachers, totaling $15,300.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis says they value their BPS teachers and their innovative ideas to engage their students and enrich learning within our schools. She says they are honored to empower their teachers by funding special projects.

This year’s fall grant cycles consisted of Classroom Grants and NOKACS Science Grants, coordinating to enrich educational opportunities for Bartlesville students across six school sites. BPSF will award additional grants during its second Classroom Grant cycle (closing November 15) and funding Professional Growth and Experts in Residence grants throughout the year.

Funded grants during the fall cycle will support projects across six school sites, spanning subject areas from science to music.

Two elementary music teachers, Daryl Lickliter at Wilson and Klaire Linick at Kane, were awarded grants to enhance the music program at their sites, funding ukuleles for their students.

Kelsey Bridges and other teachers at Ranch Heights Elementary, received a grant to bring agriculture education into the classroom. This will serve as a pilot program, giving some Bartlesville elementary students a taste of an agriculture curriculum before they can enroll in courses at the secondary level.

Bartlesville High School counselors (pictured) received funding to help first-generation college students attain their post-secondary goals by visiting college campuses as part of the college selection process.

Among other inspiring grants, the Foundation is also supporting broadcasting at Central and various science initiatives at Bartlesville High School and Wayside Elementary through grants funded by the Northern Oklahoma American Chemical Society.

For more information on these grants, other initiatives of BPSF, and how to support BPSF programs, contact Ellis at 918.336.8600 ext 3523 or visit the BPSF’s website at bpsfoundation.org.