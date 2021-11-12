Posted: Nov 12, 2021 8:58 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2021 9:13 AM

Tom Davis

The winning begins Monday in our Green Country Christmas!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNTECTION, Bartlesville Radio Promotions Director Tina Romine announced the we will begin drawing Monday morning for for over $40-thousand worth of cash and prizes.

Romine says you can listen each weekday for us to call out the daily winning numbers on the air, check them at www.bartlesvilleradio.com, the Sunrise Reporter, our weatherline at 918-336-2900, or in the Examiner Enterprise.

You'll have business 3 days to claim your prize and you MUST PRESENT YOUR TICKET TO WIN. Our Grand Prize Giveaways begin at 9am on Tuesday, December 21st!

