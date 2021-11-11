Posted: Nov 11, 2021 9:26 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2021 9:28 AM

Garrett Giles

A new gallery is scheduled to open at the Price Tower Arts Center.

"Wright Angles" with Oklahoma artist Jason Wilson is a gallery that will open for viewing at the Price Tower Gallery, 510 S. Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville, on Friday. A special opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Drinks, art and discussion with Jason Wilson will be available.

As part of this season's Solo Series at the Price Tower, Wilson exhibits his geometric patterns and bold colored work. The gallery will be on display through Sunday, Jan. 9.

Artwork will be available for purchase. Proceeds support the artist and Price Tower.