Posted: Nov 11, 2021 9:13 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2021 9:13 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe will receive Rogers State University’s Constitution Award.

Sen. Inhofe (pictured below) is receiving this award for a lifetime of public service upholding the U.S. Constitution. The award will be given to Inhofe during a ceremony at noon on Friday. The event will take place in the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center Ballroom on the Claremore campus of Rogers State University.

Former Air Force officer and NASA astronaut Lieutenant General Thomas P. Stafford, USAF (Ret.) is scheduled to introduce Inhofe during the luncheon, which will feature remarks from the honoree.

Since 1987, RSU has presented the Constitution Award to an Oklahoman who has demonstrated a strong commitment to the principles of the U.S. Constitution through his or her life’s work. The RSU Constitution Award was established in commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the adoption of the U.S. Constitution.

Past recipients of the RSU Constitution Award include Louis W. Bullock, former Ambassador James Jones, U.S. District Judge David Russell, U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan, U.S. District Judge Joseph W. Morris, Senior Judge Stephanie K. Seymour, Chief Judge Robert Henry, Gov. Frank Keating, Judge Lee R. West, U.S. Rep. Lyle Boren, Judge Fred Daugherty, Chief Ross Swimmer, U.S. Speaker Carl Albert, Judge William J. Holloway, Jr., Jenkin Lloyd Jones, Gov. Henry Bellmon, Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher, Mayor Patience Latting, Justice Marian P. Opala, Sen. David Boren, Hannah Diggs Atkins, Joint Chiefs Chairman William J. Crowe, Jr., Judge James O. Ellison, Alex Adwan, Judge Thomas R. Brett, G.T. Blankenship, Sen. Charles Ford, Sen. Penny Williams, Gen. Dennis Reimer, Mickey Edwards, Sen. Anthony Massad and Gov. George Nigh.