Posted: Nov 10, 2021 10:56 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2021 10:56 AM

Ty Loftis

A “Third Thursday” series is beginning at the Bartlesville Area History Museum next Thursday and this will be a chance for people to access museum events and exhibits at night. Museum Coordinator Delaney Williams explains the reasoning behind the adjustment, which will take effect from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Life gets busy during the week. It’s hard for some people to find time during the day to visit the museum. We wanted to provide time for people who can’t make it during the day to have a chance to check out the history that makes Bartlesville so interesting.”

There will be two guided tours available and guests are also available to tour the exhibits on their own. For more information on the museum, call 918-338-4290. Regular hours at the Bartlesville Area History Museum are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.