Garrett Giles

It is a community event to help keep Bartlesville's residents warm this winter.

Pastor Rando Gamble with Get Real Ministries says "Warm Up Bartlesville" will take place from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Bartlesville Community Center parking lot, 300 SE Adams Boulevard. Gamble says they will give away approximately 400 blankets and 700 coats. He says the whole idea started with Pastor Rod Baker with North Star Bridge in Jenks.

Pastor Baker contacted Pastor Gamble, saying he had coats and blankets to giveaway. Gamble says he gladly took the items off Baker's hands. He says what started as a small outreach has turned into an amazing opportunity to share the love of Jesus Christ.

Chick-fil-a and Iron Sharp Foundation will be on site to provide food. Gamble says they want to feed you spiritually and physically. He says the event is free as everything is bought and paid for.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event.

Sponsors of the event include Get Real Ministries, Iron Sharp Foundation, Stride Bank, BMonthly Magazine, Painted Horse, Regent Bank, Patriot Auto Group, Koster Krew, Overman Insurance, Perspective, Chick-fil-a, the Cherokee Nation and First Wesleyan Church. Pastor Gamble also thanks all the volunteers that are getting ready to make a difference in Bartlesville.