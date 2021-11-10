Posted: Nov 10, 2021 10:20 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2021 10:20 AM

Ty Loftis

A water line replacement project along Frank Phillips Blvd. and Highway 75 is close to being complete. This is a project that began in February and involves replacing two 60-year-old water lines with a 20-inch line. This line feeds the hospital and Bartlesville’s “Hot, Warm and Cold” tanks.

Director of Engineering Micah Siemers talks about the progress of this project:

“We did the tie-ins yesterday at Silver Lake Road for the main 20-inch tie-in and should start another one today near Birch Avenue. The last one we will do is near CVS, west of U.S. Highway 75. After those tie-ins are complete, they will start laying sod and cleaning up to just finish up the restoration portion of the project.”

Siemers estimates the project should be complete within the next month.