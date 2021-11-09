Posted: Nov 09, 2021 2:19 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2021 2:19 PM

Ty Loftis

This years Christmas Parade in Pawhuska will take place on Saturday, December 4th beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce recently announced that this year's theme is “Homecoming Christmas.” Reba Bueno with the Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone to dress like their favorite decade.

For those wanting to be a part of the parade, entry forms must be completed by Thursday, December 2nd. The Constantine Theater will be showing a movie after the parade and downtown shops will be open throughout the day.