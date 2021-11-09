Posted: Nov 09, 2021 11:46 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2021 11:48 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality Board Members attend a meeting and public forum at Tri County Tech in Bartlesville.

DEQ Board Members attended a meeting and public forum at Tri County Tech, 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville, on Tuesday morning.

This gave citizens an opportunity to comment and let them know if they were meeting the needs of the public while providing timely responses to environmental issues. Topics such as air quality, water quality, land protection, general environmental issues and other activities of the DEQ were discussed.

If you were unable to attend the forum, the DEQ will accept your comments. Simply call 405.702.7152.