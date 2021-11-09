Posted: Nov 09, 2021 10:15 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2021 10:25 AM

Garrett Giles

John Maples, the founder of Washington County Freedom Advocates, announces his candidacy for House District 10.

During a town hall meeting at Crossing 2nd in downtown Bartlesville on Monday evening, Maples said he is not a politician, nor does he aspire to be one. However, Maples said he wants to run against Republican State Representative Judd Strom because he "refuses to believe that people have personal liberty." He said Strom believes that "taking a shot is the same as wearing your safety glasses at work."

Maples said it upsets him that someone they elected into office isn't representing the people. He said the people could express their feelings and get nowhere.

Maples said Oklahoma needs more leaders such as House District 11 Representative Wendi Stearman, State Senator Nathan Dahm, and other non-politicians. He said they need more non-politicians by their side because they need help.