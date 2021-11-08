Posted: Nov 08, 2021 3:10 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2021 3:10 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man was in court on Monday for an alleged domestic incident that occurred over the weekend. David Dethrow was charged with one count of domestic assault and battery at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

According to an affidavit, Washington County deputies were dispatched to a residence on West 2900 Road in Ocheleta. The female victim claims that Dethrow threw a glass of water on her and slapped her in the face during the course of an argument. Officers observed a red mark on the side of the woman’s face.

Dethrow told officers he has multiple previous arrests for domestic abuse. An active protective order has been granted to the victim. Bond was set at $10,000 with a no contact provision. Dethrow is due back in court on Tuesday.