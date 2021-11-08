Posted: Nov 08, 2021 10:08 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2021 10:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Amendments to a contract between Washington County and Tyler Technologies, Inc. receives approval.

Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland presented the contract to the County Commissioners on Monday morning. Copeland says they have ironed things out in the contract that should have been there before, such as software training issues. He says they anticipate that someone will be on site or a virtually training session will be held in the next 30 to 60 days to close some of the training gaps.

Copeland says they can now focus on other items of note such as their continued work with the City of Bartlesville to improve connectivity with patrol vehicles in the field. He says they also ordered new laptops with American Rescue Act Funds (ARPA) because they are in need of an upgrade.

Once the new laptops are matched with the Tyler Technologies software, deputies will be able to run tag numbers and licenses from the field. Copeland says this will lessen radio traffic to dispatch. He says it will even allow deputies to see where other deputies are at, because it will integrate with the GPS tracking that is already in place through the software.

Copeland added that the contract amendments did not change the dollar amount Washington County has to pay for the services.

The Washington County Commissioners approved the amendments on a 2-0 vote.