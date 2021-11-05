Posted: Nov 05, 2021 1:00 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2021 1:00 PM

Ty Loftis

With National Bison Day set to take place on Saturday, Pawhuska is celebrating in style with the Old West Buffalo Company holding quite the party. They are hosting a two-day event beginning on Friday evening with a gala and events set to take place throughout the day on Saturday beginning with a Buffalo Rendezvous and chili cook-off at 11 a.m.

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell goes through what you can expect on Saturday.

A western art fair will be taking place throughout the day and hay rides will be available as well. Tickets for adults cost $10 and children tickets cost $5.