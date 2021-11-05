News
Osage County
Posted: Nov 05, 2021 1:00 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2021 1:00 PM
Old West Buffalo Days in Pawhuska Taking Place This Weekend
Ty Loftis
With National Bison Day set to take place on Saturday, Pawhuska is celebrating in style with the Old West Buffalo Company holding quite the party. They are hosting a two-day event beginning on Friday evening with a gala and events set to take place throughout the day on Saturday beginning with a Buffalo Rendezvous and chili cook-off at 11 a.m.
Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell goes through what you can expect on Saturday.
A western art fair will be taking place throughout the day and hay rides will be available as well. Tickets for adults cost $10 and children tickets cost $5.
