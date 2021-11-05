Posted: Nov 05, 2021 10:33 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2021 10:33 AM

Ty Loftis

A few weeks ago, the Board of Osage County Commissioners had a special meeting attempting to set boundary lines for the three districts based on the 2020 census results. Not much was accomplished, but they planned to re-examine as the data at a later meeting, as they are on a deadline established set by State Legislatures.

At that meeting, the party assisting the county with creating the boundary lines presented five plans. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney made it clear that he, and the Board, were not pleased with those plans.

The Board will also look to obtain quotes for work needing to be done at the District Attorney’s Office Building. Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m.