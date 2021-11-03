Posted: Nov 03, 2021 2:34 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

American Airlines has announced that beginning this week, they will be offering non-stop flights to three more cities out of Tulsa International Airport. These destinations include Austin, Miami and Washington D.C.

These flights will be offered year-round and the airport says this announcement has been years in the making, as those three markets are some of the largest under-served from Tulsa. With that announcement, The Tulsa International Airport now serves 21 airports in 25 cities across America.