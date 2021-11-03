Posted: Nov 03, 2021 2:17 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 2:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey entertains the idea of a fire reserve program.

The Dewey City Council discussed the possibility of having a fire reserve program in town during their meeting this week. City Manager Kevin Trease, who presented the item on behalf of the Dewey Fire Department, says this would be a junior reserves program. He says Dewey Fire already has an applicant.

According to Trease, teaching is the whole premise of the program as safety aspects of the fire service would be taught. Trease says there is no age limit for the program. He says reserve members under the age of 18 will be accepted on a case by case basis.

Trease says the fire reserve program could be open to high school students after school. He says most of the training would take place at the fire department. There would be no cost to attend.

No action was taken on the program. Trease says this may be presented as an action item in an upcoming meeting. He says they hope to reap the benefit of potential volunteers from this effort.