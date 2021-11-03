Posted: Nov 03, 2021 11:38 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 11:39 AM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union supports Youth and Family Services of Washington County with a $2,500 donation.

Located at 2200 SE Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville, Youth and Family Services of Washington County is a non-profit that has served our community since 1976. The agency's mission is to serve and strengthen youth and families through mental health services.

Youth and Family Services of Washington County also offers DUI assessments and classes, anger management and parenting courses, emergency youth shelter, and community outreach services such as education in schools.

To learn more about Youth and Family Services, visit their website here. You can also call them at 918.335.1111.

Their offices are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They are open on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.