Posted: Oct 28, 2021 10:13 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2021 10:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce plays host to the Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce Executives (OCCE) Conference.

Bartlesville Chamber President Sherri Wilt says 90 chambers and their staffs from all over the state made their way to Bartlesville on Wednesday morning. Wilt says it is always great to get together with other chambers to talk and brainstorm. She says the event wasn't held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilt says the OCCE conference is being held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 205 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard, in downtown Bartlesville. She says the event will conclude on Friday. Conference participants are visiting local restaurants and attractions along the way.