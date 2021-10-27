Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:15 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2021 3:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville FFA's Agriculture Communications team and Oklahoma State Champions are Top Four in the nation.

The final four teams were slated to compete on the national stage on Wednesday afternoon.

Oklahoma is competing against Iowa, Texas and Wisconsin.

We will have more on this story when it becomes available.

Bartlesville FFA's team is pictured right and below. Photos courtesy of Bartlesville FFA.