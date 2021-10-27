Posted: Oct 27, 2021 2:11 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2021 2:11 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with an extensive legal history was arrested on a warrant for a driving under the influence charge. Jeremey Walker was charged with one felony count during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. The alleged incident took place on August 21.

According to an affidavit, a Dewey police officer was called out to a scene of a vehicle fire near Dewey High School. The vehicle was in the grass along the east side of U.S. Highway 75. The officer observed significant damage to the front end of a Toyota Camry.

When questioning Walker he told officers he had a few shots before driving. The defendant was unable to stand up straight, had bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from his person. It is alleged that Walker told paramedics, “I am drunk and tired, I just want to go home and sleep.”

Walker also had a revoked Oklahoma driver’s license. His bond was set at $20,000.