Posted: Oct 27, 2021 1:44 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2021 2:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Opening night for Christmas in the Ville in downtown Bartlesville has been set.

Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce President Sherri Wilt says opening night for Christmas in the Ville 2021 will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Chamber Depot, 201 SW Keeler Avenue. Wilt says there is plenty to do in the meantime to get ready for the event. She says they are excited to see you.

The lighting ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m. Wilt says food trucks, a tot train, and Disney princesses Elsa and Anna will be part of the fun that night. She says Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be on site as well.

Wilt says a couple Tulsa Oilers hockey players might be on site on opening night. She says carriage rides and movies in the park will be held as usual through the holiday season as well.

Merchant crawl will once again be a part of Christmas in the Ville's opening night festivities. Wilt says "Presents with Perspective" will be held. She says this is when kids get to go out and shop for their parents/loved ones for free, courtesy of Perspective Advisors.

After opening night, Christmas in the Ville will be open the first three weekends from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Wilt says the space will be reserved from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. on the second and third Friday in December for families with kids ages 12 and under. She says Christmas in the Ville will then open to the public from 6:00 to close.

Once school lets out for Christmas, Christmas in the Ville will be open from every day starting on Monday, Dec. 20, from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. Wilt says they will be closed for Christmas. She says they will close on Christmas Eve at 5:00 p.m.

Christmas in the Ville will be open for New Year's Eve this year. Wilt says they will stay open until midnight to give you something to do with the family to welcome in the New Year. She says Christmas in the Ville will officially close for the season on Sunday, Jan, 2, 2022.

Wilt says they want to showcase downtown Bartlesville and draw people as they shop for the holidays. She says they want you to enjoy all the great things happening in and around Christmas in the Ville.