Posted: Oct 26, 2021 1:26 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2021 1:31 PM

Tom Davis

Governor Kevin Stitt was the featured speaker at the Chamber Forum on Tuesday at City Church in Bartlesville. He brought with him a message of optimism on the economy and freedom along with a sense of real challenges with the vaccine mandate and the McGirt decision.

Governor Stitt was very upbeat sharing the state's economic news saying that Oklahoma has the 7th lowest in unemployment, we have over a billion dollars in surplus funds and that Oklahoma has attracted the Canoo electric vehicle makeer to Eastern Oklahoma from California. He then named California Governor Gavin Newsom ans Oklahoma's economic development agent of the year.