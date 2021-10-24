Posted: Oct 24, 2021 7:58 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2021 7:59 AM

Tom Davis

The weather was perfect for the Green Country VIllage Senior Living Community Memories Matter Car Show in Bartlesville on Saturday. An early morning chance of rain quickly exited the area before sunrise.



Casey Williams with Green Country Village tells Bartlesville Radio that the number of entries this year more than doubled from two years ago. Last year's event was cancelled du to COVID 19 precautions.



More than 40 trophies were presented to the participants. The money raised from the event went to the Alzheimer's Association and for memory care programs at Green Country Village.