State of Oklahoma
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 3:37 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2021 3:37 PM
Oklahoma Health Commissioner Resigns
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced that Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye has resigned. Frye began serving in that role shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out across the state. Here is Frye talking about the respect he had for his fellow employees:
“I admire the dedication, resilience and tenacity of the OSDH team. They have worked tirelessly over the last two years to ensure Oklahomans had access to not only COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and critical information, but to other life-saving services.”
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has said in part that Frye provided great leadership in responding to COVID-19 and helped guide the vaccine rollout that was top 10 in the nation.
Keith Reed will replace Frye and serve as Interim Commissioner.
