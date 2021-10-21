Posted: Oct 21, 2021 8:09 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2021 8:09 AM

Tom Davis

At Tri County Tech, successful futures are built by driven students and instructors that challenge them to be the best they can be. Students gain skills taught in the classroom, but also the skills necessary to thrive in the workforce or higher education.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tri County Tech Cometology Instructor Melanie Walker explained how the program works.

Tri County Tech programs are FREE to high school juniors and seniors* who live within the Tri County district which include: Barnsdall, Bartlesville, Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey, Pawhuska, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, South Coffeyville, Wesleyan Christian School, and Wynona. We also serve homeschool and virtual students.

Students have the option to complete a one-year certification or a two-year diploma preparing them ready for career placement or higher education. Upon completion of the program, students are prepared to enter the workforce or continue their education. High School credit is received from elective credit to math, science, or computer credit.

Melanie Walker also reminded listeners to visit their Cosmetology Salon during the month of October to show your support as they raise money to provide free mammograms to members of our community. Since 2002, Family Healthcare Clinic through the Strand Up fundraiser has provided free mammograms to hundreds of women in our community. We are offering $10 pink hair strands and nail decals. All proceeds stay in our community.

To learn more, call at 918.331.3236, or to schedule your appointment!

Appointments

The Tri County Tech Cosmetology program runs a full-service salon that serves the public. The salon offers manicures, pedicures, perms, hair colors, facials, and haircuts. All services are performed by students under the supervision of a licensed instructor.

Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays

Available appointment times are 8:30am, 9:45am, 12:15pm, and 1:30pm.