Posted: Oct 20, 2021 10:13 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2021 10:13 AM

Ty Loftis

The Employee Advisory Committee of Bartlesville has named its employee of the month for October in Water Utilities Services Representative Gary Young. Young was selected after Bartlesville resident Janice Blanton had an interaction with Young last month and had this to say of Young:

“I posted a photo on social media of a large hole I found in my yard under some pavers. The next evening, I received a message from Gary saying that the City Water Utilities are often called to check out these situations. He gave me the number to call. I appreciate him taking the time to message me in the evening and the promptness of the City in responding.”

Employees of the month get a $25 gift card to a local restaurant and receive $25 in Chamber bucks. They also receive eight hours of vacation pay.

(Photo Courtesy of City of Bartlesville.)