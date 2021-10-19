Posted: Oct 19, 2021 2:32 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2021 2:32 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman picked up two felony charges during the course of an alleged domestic incident. Leslie Thornbury was charged domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon and threatening an act of violence. Both felony charges were brought forward during an arraignment on Monday.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a residence on Wyandotte Avenue just after midnight on Saturday. Roughly five different neighbors reported that they heard a woman screaming. The male victim says that Thornbury came at him with a knife and then locked herself in a bedroom.

The door was later knocked off its hinges. Once out of the room the victim stated that Thornbury threatened to kill him. Officers on scene attempted to get a statement from the defendant but she was not able to talk in a coherent manner. She did deny threatening the victim with a knife.

Bond was set at $25,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.