Posted: Oct 19, 2021 10:35 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2021 10:35 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is encouraging all Oklahomans to get their flu shot this season, as the CDC states that COVID-19 vaccines can be given regardless of the timing of other vaccines. A lag time of two weeks had previously been suggested when taking the COVID-19 vaccine and considering another shot.

Director with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Immunization Service, Fauzia Khan said why it is so important to get vaccinated for the coming flu season:

“With the holidays approaching, the COVID and flu both continue to be a threat to our families and communities. Stay safe this holiday season by protecting yourself and others through immunization.”

To learn more about both the COVID-19 and the seasonal flu vaccination, go to vaccines.gov.