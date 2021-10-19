Posted: Oct 19, 2021 10:11 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2021 10:11 AM

Garrett Giles

The goal of the Washington County Health Department is to continually meet the community where they are. In order to achieve this, they are changing their hours for the weeks of October 25th through November 5th as a way to provide their services to the community outside of normal business hours.

Washington CHD’s current hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (closed noon to 1:00 p.m. for lunch). During these trial weeks their hours will be Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed from 12-1 for lunch) and Friday 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Throughout the pandemic they have evaluated how they can better serve the community and meet the needs of individuals. They recognize that offering COVID-19 vaccines outside traditional hours has provided an opportunity for those who may not be able to make it to the Health Department before five. With this in mind they have decided to try extending their hours for two weeks and offering additional services till 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Services available and offered through these extended hours are:

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 vaccines

Flu vaccines

TB testing/reading

STD testing

Family Planning will be extended till 6pm Wednesday Oct. 27th & Nov. 3rd (this service is by appt. only)

Birth Control refills

Immunizations

WIC

Their team is eager to assist individuals in need of these services. The Washington County Health Department is there to serve as a resource for the community and they hope all will take advantage of these extended hours being offered.

If you have any questions, call 918.335.3005, message them on Facebook at Washington CHD or email Kayla.Guerra@health.ok.gov.