Posted: Oct 15, 2021 8:36 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2021 8:36 PM

Garrett Giles

A subject is wanted by the Bartlesville Police Department for allegedly stealing catalytic converters.

According to a release, the thefts occurred on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7:45 a.m. in the 300 Block of SW Virginia Street in Bartlesville.

If you can identify the person involved in this case, contact Detective Steve Johnson at 918.338.4061.

Photos courtesy of the Bartlesville Police Department.