Posted: Oct 15, 2021 1:23 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2021 1:23 PM

Ty Loftis

The Women’s Ranch Rodeo Association World Finals held its kickoff event on Thursday night at the Constantine Theater and the rodeo was set to begin at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Friday. As some of the best competitors in the business were flocking to Pawhuska, Tourism Director Kelly Bland was busy sending out the welcome wagon.

Saturday’s finals performance begins at 1 p.m. with admission costing $10 for adults and those ten and under getting in for free.