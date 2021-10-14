Posted: Oct 14, 2021 10:27 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2021 10:27 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care's Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic will be held each Saturday through Saturday, November 13 at 1223 Swan Drive, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Participants can receive the vaccine while remaining in their vehicles.

The Flu Shot Clinic will limit 4 per vehicle and will encourage social distancing to keep participants safe. Facemask are recommended. In case of inclement weather, the clinic will move inside the Elder Care building.

Elder Care is offering Fluzone High-Dose vaccine, and the regular dose while available.

All attendees are encouraged to pre-register their information before coming to the clinic to minimize wait time. To pre-register, please call 918-336-8500.