Posted: Oct 14, 2021 9:48 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2021 9:49 AM

Ty Loftis

Rain has pushed back the “smoke” tests that were planned on wastewater lines in the northeast and southwest sub-basins of the City of Bartlesville. Weather permitting; this will start next week according to Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen. He goes on to explain why this testing is done:

“This is a tool that we use to identify defects in the wastewater collections system as well as in private service lines that connect to that system. The goal of the testing is to eliminate inflow and infiltration in the City’s wastewater system.”

Testing will take place around the areas of South 14th Street and West of Santa Fe Ave. If defects are identified, the City will look to find funds to address the problem. Testing is expected to take two weeks.