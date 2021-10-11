Posted: Oct 11, 2021 1:23 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2021 1:23 PM

Max Gross

A man was arrested in Caney last Friday for allegedly causing a domestic disturbance according to a press release from the Caney Police Department. Officers responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. at a residence on the 800 block of North Wood Street.

It is alleged that Jason Kelly had broken several windows out at the residence. The victim pursued the suspect and directed arriving officers to another residence where the suspect was believed to be located. Officers were able to detain Kelly shortly after they made contact with him. The arresting officers believed that the defendant was intoxicated.

Kelly is facing potential charges of criminal damage to property.